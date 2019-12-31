A man was stabbed and a woman was arrested following an argument Sunday evening.
Police chareged Shannon Hamilton, 47, of Lufkin, with aggravated assault of a date, family member or household member with a weapon.
Police responded to the 800 block of Wilson Avenue regarding an assault where a man had a woman pinned about 6:14 p.m. Sunday.
When officers arrived, they found a group of people surrounding Ellis Tatum who was on top of Hamilton, and both had a large amount of blood on them, according to the affidavit for Hamilton’s arrest.
Officers separated the pair and placed them in restraints. The officers saw a wound on Tatum’s back and his from the lower rib cage area of his abdomen. He also was bleeding from an area near his left eye, according to the affidavit.
A police report on the incident said he is being treated at an out-of-town hospital.
While Hamilton was covered in blood, none of it was her own, according to the affidavit. Hamilton told officers her knee was scraped and she had some pain from being thrown to the ground by Ellis, but officers found no injuries.
Hamilton told police that she and Tatum had been arguing and he pushed her out of the house. She went to her car and grabbed a knife that she kept in the small storage compartment under the steering wheel column, according to the affidavit.
Officers said she told them Ellis followed her to the car and grabbed her, and she began to stab Ellis to defend herself.
Hamilton was informed of her Miranda rights and stated she would make no further comment, according to the affidavit.
Tatum told police that they had been arguing and Hamilton damaged the front door of his residence before going to her car, according to the affidavit. He followed her to her car where they also argued. Police said he told them that he went to grab his phone that he left on the hood of the car and began to walk back to his front porch when he heard Hamilton say something like, “I love you” and then began to stab him in the back.
Hamilton’s daughter, Shynecia Moreland, was a witness to the scene, according to the affidavit. She told police Tatum had called her and asked that she come get Hamilton, but when she drove by the first time they were OK.
They had moved the second time she drove by Tatum’s house, so she parked and walked onto the driveway, according to the affidavit. She told police she found Tatum on top of Hamilton with a knife in his hand, but that he threw it away when she told him to.
Police found the knife on the west side of the driveway covered in blood, according to the affidavit. They also saw blood spatter in symmetrical and uniform round droplets in the area near the steps to the front porch, about 20 feet from the vehicle where Hamilton was seated, the affidavit said.
Two other witnesses saw Tatum on top of Hamilton but didn’t see anything else, according to the affidavit.
Hamilton has a previous conviction for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from an event on Jan. 11, 2004. In 2005, she was convicted and sentenced to two years in prison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.