With one week left for potential candidates to file for school board or city council positions, there will be a few contested races in Angelina County in 2020.
The period to apply ends at 5 p.m. Friday.
The Lufkin City Council has two seats open. Currently, only incumbent Rocky Thigpen has filed for the Ward 5 position. Todd Stracener and Trent Burfine both filed for the Ward 6 position currently held by Sarah Murray, who is not seeking reelection.
The Lufkin ISD Board of Trustees will have two seats open. The positions are currently held by Kristi Gay and Andra Self. Gay, Self and Kendrick Morris have filed so far.
There are three seats on the Angelina College Board of Trustees that will be open this year. Position 5 is currently held by Joe Deason, Position 6 is currently held by Hilary Haglund Walker and Position 7 is currently held by Jay Shands.
Deason has filed for his position, Haglund has filed for her position and Curtis W. Fenley II and Betsy Janet Mijares have filed for Position 7.
The Diboll City Council has several seats open this year. Lewis Ivey, Sam Glass and Trey Wilkerson have all filed for mayor. Luis Maldonado filed for District 2, incumbent Benita Sheffield Duffield filed for District 3, incumbent Daniel Lopez filed for District 4 and both John Clements and incumbent Charles Moses Sr. filed for At-Large Place 6.
Diboll ISD has three positions open for election currently held by Trey Wilkerson, Ronnie Coleman and Roy Salazar. Wilkerson will not be seeking reelection. So far, incumbent Ronnie Coleman, incumbent Roy Salazer and newcomer Nathan Terrell have filed for election.
The Central ISD Board of Trustees has two positions open this year. Position 1 is occupied by Paula Bailey and Position 2 is occupied by Tim Sprinkle.
Michelle McAdams has filed for Position 1, and Andy Brown, Kirsten Redd and Josh Martin have filed for Position 2.
Hudson ISD will have three board positions open this year. Position 2 is currently held by Regan McClenny. Position 4 was recently vacated by Sam Huffstetler. Position 5 is currently held by Richard Jones.
McClenny has filed for his position, Aimee Slusher has filed to fill Huffstetler’s position and former board member Kent Walker has filed to fill Position 5.
The Hudson City Council has three positions open this year. Incumbent Robert Smith filed for reelection, as did Terry Taliaferro and George Knight.
Huntington ISD has two positions open. Position 1 is currently held by Jody Mitchell and Position 7 is currently held by Bill Stewart.
Mitchell filed for his position. Newcomers Travis Davidson, Bradley Stringer and Jake Stanbery have filed for Position 7.
The Huntington City Council has three positions open. Only incumbent mayor Frank Harris has completed his application, Huntington city secretary Julie Davis said. The other seats open are currently held by council members Todd Ricks and Gary Litton.
The Zavalla ISD board will have two seats open this year. Caryl Carrell and Jamie Dykes currently serve on those seats. So far Carrell and newcomers Chris Runnels and Chris Wade have filed for election.
The Zavalla City Council has three seats open this year. Mayor Carlos Guzman’s seat is open, as well as two council seats. Joy Yarbrough has signed up for one council position. Currently, those two seats are held by Stacey Marshall and Randall Dykes.
The Burke City Council has three seats open this year. Paul Mettlen, Charlotte Carter and Ricky Morris currently serve in those positions and they have all re-filed, but are unopposed.
