Lufkin will host its first Black History Bowl in February, and organizers are encouraging middle school and high school age students to begin studying now for the double-elimination tournament.
Guessippina Bonner, a Lufkin city council member and a member of the Top Ladies of Distinction, is the primary contact for those interested in participating. The national Top Ladies of Distinction organization has conducted the Black History Bowl for a decade. But it has only been accessible to those who come to the conference. Bonner wanted to open that up and allow the students of Angelina County to participate and learn about Black History in a fun, community manner.
The prize for winning teams are trophies, medals and bragging rights, she said.
“I am personally dedicated to making Lufkin a more diverse community,” she said. “Respect for the various cultures. There is such a rich history here and there are people moving here from all over.”
Teams of no more than five can come from the school district, local community centers, churches or just between groups of friends, Bonner said. They just need to be in middle or high school to participate.
There are more than 500 questions that can be asked of teams and Bonner has a study sheet already compiled for teams to pick up at their earliest convenience. Rules and regulations will be provided in two weeks at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center, Bonner said.
The city of Lufkin is supporting this event and is donating the use of the Pines Theater for the evening. The event will be free to attend and is open to anyone. More details regarding the actual event will be determined closer to the date.
