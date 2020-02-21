HUNTINGTON — The Huntington High School One Act Play troupe is headed to competition in early March with “The Magic Well” and will be giving a community performance at 7 p.m. Monday in the high school auditorium.
“We have never tried a comedy before, but I have the group that can do it this year,” theater teacher Jennifer Mills said. “It’s awesome. It’s never the same. They bring something every time that I just go, ‘Oh my gosh.’”
The comedy is chock full of quirky characters, plot twists and colorful displays. Schuyler Williams plays Miss Blinkey, a nearsighted bird watcher with gigantic round glasses who happens to be the first to spot a dragon in the town.
Emily Wheeler, Hallie Hanna and Kelyne Arnold play the king’s three daughters — Trissy, Prissy and Lissy. Their main goal in the play is to find a husband as fast as possible.
“We’re all really good friends, so it’s easy for us to catfight with each other,” Kelyne said.
“We all have our own trait that’s outstanding, so it’s easy to play off each other’s traits,” Hallie said.
Cade Matchett plays the well with magical properties that everyone wants to capitalize on. His face is the only part of him that is visible, and he has no lines throughout the whole play.
“It’s pretty difficult to play a character with no lines because I have to rely, not only on myself, but everyone else,” he said. “I have to have patience and get my reactions down.”
Emily and Kelsey Phillips found their characters a little difficult, as well, because they differ greatly in personalities.
“It’s really weird because I don’t have a lot of confidence, and this girl has to have a lot of confidence,” Emily said of her role as Tissy, the beautiful princess. “She’s really cocky. It’s hard but fun.”
“The old woman is really mean and no one really likes her, which is hard because I’m really nice,” Kelsey said. “I’ve been trying to be really mean and get used to it.”
Stoney Adaway usually runs the lights, but he was filling in for the old man during this rehearsal.
“I’m used to being up there watching them act, and now I have to get on stage, but I’m OK with it,” Stoney said.
Many on the cast and crew are familiar with having to be quick to learn new skills and adopt new roles, especially Jorden Bollier. He is an alternate, and he ran the lights during this rehearsal while Stoney played the old man.
“It’s fun; I like things that challenge me,” Jorden said. “It’s not every day you can find something that actually can challenge you to your full extent.”
The students said they were nervous about competition but very excited to be able to try a comedy. They hope to work on remembering their lines and nailing down timing during the next rehearsals.
