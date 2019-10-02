Lufkin’s City Council agreed to maintain a mural representing the Thundering 13 and Fierce 14 youth baseball teams.
The council allowed City Manager Keith Wright to sign a contract for the mural’s design, painting and maintenance between the city, artist Byron Jones, the Lufkin Landscape Task Force and Mark Hicks.
Jones will paint the 60-foot-by-20-foot mural on the north wall of the “Old Penny’s Building” that is currently owned by Hicks in the next six months, the contract said.
The Task Force raised the money and will pay Jones $20,000 for the painting, according to the contract. They will pay $6,666 when they receive Jones’ rendering and $13,334 upon the mural’s completion.
The contract requires the city maintain the mural for the life of the contract — which is up to 10 years. After that, it renews at five-year intervals, the contract said.
“There was some history researched back when all the murals started,” Wright said. “The Pineywoods Foundation was prominent in the beginning of the murals downtown and they are going to donate $15,000 for the maintenance program. That will be set aside in a fund in the city to do any type of maintenance that may be needed.”
Primarily, they expect to take care of it in the case of vandalism, Wright said, but they haven’t had to do much maintenance work on the other murals.
The council also approved the first reading of a $3,000 donation from the Angelina County Heart Alliance to outfit a toddler room at the new Lufkin Parks and Recreation building.
“This toddler room will be used as an activity room for our youngest residents,” Wright said.
The toddler room will feature toys and games they can play by themselves or with other children that will help develop social skills, learning ability, encourage creativity, improve health and build hand-eye coordination, Parks and Recreation Director Michael Flinn said.
“When we got the recreation center we started looking at all the age groups we wanted to reach but are not currently reaching,” Flinn said. “There’s a lack of anything for toddlers so we searched for what we could do to attract that group. … it’s really a good activity, the value of just playing.”
In other business, the council also:
■ Issued a warranty deed to the buyer of the 210 E. Lufkin Ave. property.
■ Adopted a classification plan for the Lufkin Fire Department.
■ Canceled the Oct. 15 council meeting.
Approved on second reading:
■ The acceptance of funding from the Deep East Texas Regional Advisory Council for the Lufkin Fire Department.
■ The acceptance of a donation from Molly James for the Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter. This money was raised during the shelter volunteer’s Night Howls event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.