One East Texas woman is forming a community for widows through a program called Widow Strong.
The Widow Strong program was created by Mishael Porembski in Atlanta. Groups use curriculum titled ‘’180 Your Life’’ to share stories, experts and tools to “create purpose from pain and a lasting legacy of hope.”
Carrie Stringer found the group after searching for something to change her life. Her first husband passed away in 2014. She fell in love again and remarried, only for him to pass away suddenly in 2016, as well.
“After the casseroles stopped, after the blur lifted up, I had a lot of important decisions to make, and I had no idea how I was going to be me again,” she said.
She heard Porembski on James Dobson’s radio show on Focus on the Family and was touched. However, she didn’t know if she was ready to move on.
“Her voice was staying with me, but I was like, Mishael, no, I’m good at being sad. I’m good at being this kind of downer widow,” she said. “But I decided that I didn’t want my daughter to be raised in a sad environment.”
She bought Porembski’s book, cried the whole way through it, and ended up messaging her on Facebook, saying how much the book meant to her and wishing there was a group in East Texas.
“She calls me. She literally calls me,” Stringer said. “As we’re talking on the phone, she invites me to her personal group in Atlanta.”
So Stringer participated in the Atlanta group through digital conferencing for several months.
“I did a lot of healing through that group, talking to other widows,” she said. “There’s just nobody who understands what you’re going through like another widow.”
The impact of widow–to–widow group communication and relationship building inspired her to bring that same healing to Lufkin.
“Feeling that support, feeling Widow Strong come along beside me, setting goals together and then attaining them, is incredible,” she said. “This is not a quick fix. This is a long-term solution — community and getting healthy.”
Currently, she is directing area widows to find the Widow Strong Lufkin group on Facebook and to attend the 180 Your Life class at Harmony Hill Baptist Church at 5 p.m. every Sunday.
She said she is currently trying to gauge community interest and how the Lufkin group will look because every group is different.
There are several events Widow Strong coming up in Lufkin, including a meet-and-greet with lunch and painting at the Angelina Farmers Market at noon on Nov. 11 and a Christmas Party with a healthy potluck dinner at the Harmony Hill House at 5 p.m. Dec. 22.
“When a widow is properly empowered, she can be so impactful for a community,” Stringer said.
