DIBOLL — Diboll ISD is hosting Writing Academies for fourth-, seventh-, 9th- and 10th-grade students who will take the STAAR test this year.
The district hired a company out of Kemah, and brought the students to the Lottie and Arthur Temple Civic Center to dive deep into writing.
“Our program really breaks down the basics of writing,” education consultant Erin Castillo said. “All of our curriculum is vertically aligned, so we can use the same content and strategies from pre-K all the way through 12th grade, and it works.”
No matter what level the student is on, it breaks the content down so the students learn how to create a structure and organization in their writing, she said.
Ninth-graders Macy Brawley and Shemarian Harrison attended the academy on Tuesday.
They both said writing was not a strong suit of theirs, but they enjoyed the academy because it was a different way to learn.
“It’s like a different way that someone can teach me and we can get different things from different people,” Macy said. “Hands-on experience is better.”
“My favorite subject is math, so writing would be my third favorite subject,” Shemarian said. “This helps. I like hands-on activities.”
In between learning about different concepts through examples and PowerPoint presentations, the students were playing games and arranging content in hand-outs.
Much of the academy touched on introductions. Castillo explained that an introduction is made up of a lead and a thesis statement, and she introduced six different types of introductions: literary devices, funnels, without statements, quotations, shocking/surprising and turnabouts.
“A turnabout is when the author takes an opposing viewpoint to gain the attention of the reader and then they turnabout to focus on the thesis,” Castillo told the students.
An example introduction she gave was: “Everyone is obsessed with Instagram and Snapchat. However, social media could negatively affect our life by spending too much time online.”
She then had the students play a game identifying and classifying different introductions. Later, the students created an expository brainstorming spider layout breaking down a writing prompt into a series of steps and ideas.
English teacher Ashley Rios said in the four years she has been teaching at Diboll, she has watched her students as they have come back from the Writing Academy.
“It helps them simplify some of the concepts they feel are too broad for them, and it narrows it down so they have a better focus on how they need to write,” Rios said.
The Writing Academy has had a noticeable effect on the students who are willing to use what they have learned, Rios said.
Scott Tyler, district director of curriculum for English language arts and social studies, said the point is to cultivate writing skills in students because writing is such a huge component in education and in the adult world.
“You’ve got to be able to write, to have a job, to have an education, to have a job,” he said.
“Writing is really important, and we wanted to make sure our students get instructions from fourth grade on that’s doing the same thing.”
Vertical alignment is important to make sure that the young students are practicing something that will follow them through high school. Having a company come in with a pre-built structure is very helpful, Tyler said.
“Students want to listen to a lot of different voices, and it’s not always one voice that’s going to get through to them,” Tyler said.
“The idea to have another voice to come down and to have our teachers reenforce that voice is important.”
