As institutions like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issue advice on how to keep yourself safe, others like Brookshire Brothers consultant and dietician Angela Larson are sharing advice like which foods help boost your immune system.
“Did you know that what you eat can have a profound impact on your susceptibility to catching things that are going around?” Larson wrote in a column for Brookshire Brothers. “Many foods influence the workings of the immune system, but some foods have special immune-enhancing effects.”
There are different phases of immune response to pathogens or viruses, she said.
Certain foods can increase the number of “natural killer cells” in the body, which help to destroy viruses, and others help enhance the part of the immune system that forms antibodies.
The natural kill cells are the immune system’s first line of defense. The antibodies are one of the next lines.
Antibodies or T cells are the memory of pathogens that attach to proteins in the body until they are needed to help wipe out the pathogen when it next appears. The goal is to have a balance of the needed T cells, she said.
“The immune system is extraordinarily complicated,” Larson said. “I’ve been taking a course in immunology, and it is kind of mind blowing to look at all of the different pathways and chemicals involved in your body.”
However, the general idea is fairly simplistic, she said.
“I, personally, try to use these foods preventatively,” Larson said. “These are all things that my family eats regularly. And they’re not things that are not palatable. You can make them into lots of delicious dishes.”
Larson frequently posts different recipes with these foods on brookshirebrothers.com and on her website. One recipe she said she is in love with currently is a Chicken Pot Pie. To find a recipe, visit bit.ly/2Wbul3u.
“One of the things I constantly have in my fridge is some kind of cruciferous vegetable,” Larson said. “Anytime I pull my veggie drawer open and it’s empty, it’s going to get refilled back again with broccoli, cauliflower, kale, whatever it is.”
Roasting veggies is one of the most easy and effective ways to always have a side dish, especially with pre-chopped and washed varieties. Cruciferous vegetables have a high content of sulphur, which is important for the immune system.
She encouraged people to not be afraid to use fat to make vegetables taste good.
“The cruciferous vegetables taste so nice with butter and cheese and all of these things we’ve been told not to eat a lot of, but they’re actually one of the only sources in our diet of vitamin A,” Larson said. “Most people don’t get enough of the real, preformed vitamin A.”
Herbs and spices are another form of immune-boosting foods. Indian foods like Tikka Masala are rich in turmeric and oregano, which carry potent antimicrobial properties, Larson said.
“Before we had medicine, we were using herbs and spices, and a lot of them are culinary herbs,” Larson said. “Using them at the end of a dish as a finishing touch is especially good because eating them raw is even more beneficial.”
The goal is to start from where you are on the spectrum, Larson said. Not everyone is ready to start making gourmet meals, but you can always make small changes in the right direction.
She encouraged people to start with minimal cooking, fruit and vegetables in season with dips, canned and frozen options. She also recommended planning healthy snacks and plan Bs for busy nights.
“It’s not about the destination, it’s the journey,” Larson said.
