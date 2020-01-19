GALVESTON — The Lufkin Daily News won a first place and three second-place awards in the Texas Press Association’s 2018-19 Texas Better Newspaper Contest.
The three-day convention was held Thursday-Saturday in Galveston.
The newspaper won first place in sports. Sports Editor Josh Havard, photographer Cara Campbell and Managing Editor Jeff Pownall were recognized for their coverage of the Junior League World Series championship won by the ‘‘Fierce 14s.’’
The judges said Havard’s writing ‘‘conveys the whole story,’’ and that Campbell’s photos ‘‘were excellent.’’
‘‘These awards are indicative of the hard work our talented group of journalists put in every day to provide our readers with the news and information they need,’’ said Keven Todd, president and publisher of The Lufkin Daily News.
The second-place awards were for general excellence, special sections and in the “Blue Moon” category.
News Editor Stacy Faison, Charm Art Director Lance Kingrey, Havard and Pownall were recognized in the general excellence entry, with the judges noting the ‘‘nice use of bullet points and subheadings’’ in the outdoors article and the ‘‘Studying Homework’’ story.
Charm Editor Melissa Crager and Kingrey were recognized in the special sections category for the September 2019 ‘‘Underwater Charm.’’
Judges said the magazine ‘‘had the best photography of the group’’ and was well done.
The newspaper also won second in the ‘‘Blue Moon’’ category for its ‘‘Fierce 14s’’ Junior League World Series magazine. ‘‘Blue Moon’’ entries include anniversary, collector’s, disaster or tribute editions for any once-in-a-lifetime event.
Havard, Campbell, Faison, Kingrey and Pownall were all cited by the judges for that entry.
