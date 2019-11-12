DIBOLL — Diboll ISD honored veterans Monday morning at H.G. Temple and Intermediate’s gymnasium.
The program began with students making an archway of flags for the visiting veterans to enter through. Once the veterans took their seats, principal Nikki Miller and assistant principal Beth Due greeted everyone.
“I am an honored to be speaking with you today on such an important occasion,” Due said. “We’re here today to honor our service members who served during war time and peace time, and to also remember their sacrifices they have made and the courage it takes to defend honor, duty and our country. Today we think of the heroes who join us in this group today and those who are with us in spirit. Thank you for answering the call to duty. You have made our armed forces the most respected in the world.”
Miller also explained the history of Veterans Day.
“Originally called Armistice Day, the day was conceived as a tribute to Americans who sacrificed their lives in World War I,” she said. “Today we honor all Americans who have served in any war, before or after World War I, to defend democracy. We honor our veterans from every time of peace as well, for they protect what our war veterans fought and died to defend. We celebrate this day, we honor veterans today, because we know that without them, there would be no land of the free.”
Students Yaslene Rios and Emily Luna led the auditorium through the pledge and prayer, respectively, before the H.G. Temple Elementary Choir, under the direction of Phyllis Kirkland, sang “A Grateful Nation” and “Thank You to Our Veterans.” Student Mia Mitchell gave this year’s flag reading before the H.G. Temple Intermediate Choir led by Christie Trawick performed “The Star Spangled Banner.”
Diboll High School’s band performed the medley for the U.S. Armed Forces as flag bearers Joaquin Gacia, John Garza, Juan Samuel Garcia, Johnnie Marino III and Joanna Sandoval marched the flags out, one by one. The Intermediate Choir gave another performance of “On Veterans Day” before Miller introduced and thanked the veterans.
“We thank you for your dedication to our country, as well as the sacrifices of your family,” she said. “We want to thank each of you for our freedom.”
Student Phillip McHale read a poem on veterans and a special tribute to fallen soldiers was made as DHS students Issac Alvarez and Dustin Whitehead performed taps.
“Because of your service, our children are blessed by the light of freedom,” Due said. “They will be able to voice their opinions without fear. They will be able to elect their leaders, they will be able to pray and choose. They will dare to dream and see their dreams realized. Students, please serve our country as these brave men and woman have served you. Serving comes in many forms: always doing what is right, serving and doing for others who need help, standing up for your country and the belief of God for which our country was founded upon.”
The Intermediate Choir performed a routine to “God Bless the USA” and the veterans exited the auditorium as Kathy Custer sang “God Bless America.”
