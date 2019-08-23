Lufkin native Matthew Paneitz has been living and serving in Guatemala with an organization he created for more than 15 years.
Paneitz’s Long Way Home uses sustainable design and materials to construct self-sufficient schools that promote education, employment and environmental stewardship. The organization started in Guatemala by building an 18-building campus out of 500 tons of trash.
“We wanted to demonstrate some alternatives to some of the current ways people were doing things,” Paneitz said.
It has since expanded to other countries like South Africa.
“We build all over the place because a lot of people are interested in living a sustainable future,” he said. “We have a partner in South Africa, and there’s a lot of potential in South Africa to use what we’ve learned in Guatemala and apply it there.”
South Africa is experiencing a lot of the same issues that Guatemala is, Paneitz said. About 49% of the population of Guatemala is living in poverty.
In the early days of Long Way Home, the organization was building a city park in hopes of bringing youth league sports and engagement to the community.
“We figured out why more people wouldn’t be doing youth league sports because the kids there, after they leave school, they go straight to work,” he said. “Seven-year-olds don’t go play soccer after school. They have to go to work.”
The children would help their families carry firewood and water, gathering supplies to survive. So Long Way Home shifted its vision to create a school to teach people methods to improve their quality of living.
“If you build a home out of tires, you don’t need nearly as much firewood to heat it because of the thermal mass involved in building that home,” he said.
Rather than simply building things for the community, the organization wanted to create a school to train the community to do the work that their government isn’t going.
“We call it hero school,” Paneitz said. “We’re trying to develop heroes.”
The people love the organization and the school, but it took developing trust over several years, Paneitz said.
“When you go into a foreign country and you’re going to build something, you first of all have to develop trust,” he said. “The East Texan in me figured out that the only way you can really build trust is to outwork everybody. Whenever we were initially there, we worked night and day, and we made sure the people could see us doing it.”
Now there are 150 children and parents going to the school, and Paneitz said they are very protective of the school.
Paneitz graduated from Lufkin High School in 1994. He joined the Peace Corps to follow a girl and build his resume, but he found a calling, instead.
“All my reasons at the very beginning were shallow,” he said. “I wasn’t trying to do anything great for the world or anything like that. Then I was exposed to all of the agony and the pain and suffering, and I couldn’t just drop it.”
While in the Corps, he witnessed a young girl from an orphanage by a dump in Guatemala City getting her stomach pumped because she had been a part of the sex trade.
“They were pumping her stomach as we were walking in the door, so as you walk in the door, all you can hear are these screams,” Paneitz said. “A couple of hours went by, and I noticed the girl being placed outside of the orphanage and then walking away because the orphanage was so packed she had nowhere to go. So she was put back onto the street.”
Things like this are happening all the time, and humanity should be better than that, Paneitz said.
“Having heard the screams of that little girl is ultimately what motivates me on a fairly regular basis,” he said.
Paneitz said he wants better for Guatemala and countries like it.
“If anybody wanted to know anything about Long Way Home is that we’re unwilling to compromise,” he said. “It’s gotten so bad and so many people are suffering that we’ve compromised enough. We’re going to work on this night and day.”
For more information about Long Way Home, including a documentary hosted by American actor Sam Waterston, visit lwhome.org. Click on the donate button at the bottom of the page to support Paneitz and the work in Guatemala and around the world.
