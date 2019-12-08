DIBOLL — The Diboll Christmas Festival pulled all the stops in its second year to get the city’s residents in the Christmas spirit, said Loretta Christmas, director of Diboll tourism and the Lottie & Arthur Temple Civic Center.
“I’m excited about everyone coming out and getting that Christmas spirit going,” she said.
The success of last year’s event gave Christmas hope for an even better one this year, she said. Last year they had two months to pull the event together after it was requested by city officials, and Christmas said it was a hit.
“Everybody was very pleased,” she said. “They were excited for this one to kick off this year. We got a little more involvement from the community, too.”
This year, the festival had two new churches set up a booth, a Girl Scout troop, a martial arts class and even more — a great addition because last year it was primarily the festival committee who pulled things together, she said.
Juanita Maure was excited for her first time having a booth at a festival. She was selling handmade wreaths that she had begun decorating over the summer.
“She started off doing it as a stress reliever,” her daughter Priscilla Silva said. “It just got to the point where we had a lot everywhere and started thinking about selling them.”
Her granddaughter, Elisa Silva, 12, was preparing to perform with her school’s choir and convinced Maure she should set up a booth. Within the first 30 minutes, they’d sold a few wreaths already.
“She feels that she can contribute to this community by selling these,” Silva said, speaking for her mother.
The afternoon’s activities included things like bumper cars, a barrel train, a 30-foot snowman bounce house, a large red Santa couch and Christmas cookie decorating with Mrs. Claus.
“There’s no telling what comes out of the mouth of Mrs. Santa Claus,” Sue Johnson, who had dressed up as Mrs. Claus for the First United Methodist Church of Diboll, said.
Santa made a later entrance to the party to surprise attendees.
In the evening, the festival featured performances by the Little Dazzlers and two choirs, movies on a big screen and the lighting of the park with Christmas lights for the first night of the season.
