Country music artist and native East Texan Brandon Rhyder will be performing at Lugnutz Bar & Grill in Nacogdoches at 9:30 p.m. Sept. 14.
“East Texas is home,” Rhyder said. “It will be good to see everybody we don’t get to see that much. It’s almost like a homecoming of sorts to get to play that close to where I grew up.”
Rhyder has been writing and performing for 18 years. He is known for his storytelling ability and songbird vocal style. Some of his most popular songs include “Freeze Frame Time” and “Back Roads.”
However, Rhyder has been on an eight-year hiatus of sorts after dealing with health issues that began to influence his music. What felt like flu symptoms stuck with Rhyder, and his vocal power decreased rapidly, causing him to miss notes that were always well within his comfort zone.
“I’ll never forget one night I was on stage and I couldn’t remember the words to one of my songs,” Rhyder said. “I was trying to hit those notes by forcing it, but I was just hurting myself, and when you lose confidence, it messes with your mind.”
Rhyder went to several doctors who couldn’t place his sickness, causing Rhyder to doubt himself. It wasn’t until a doctor who treated Rhyder just after he had lain septic in a Nacogdoches emergency room recommended a functional medicine practitioner that he finally found the root of the cause — allergies.
The practitioner took four vials of blood from Rhyder, and he received 70 pages of confirmed food allergies in return.
After Rhyder began to regain his ability to sing and write again, a new single called “I Felt Good Today” releasing on Sept. 13 came to him. The song is inspired by both his recovery and his journey to dealing with the grief of his father-in-law’s passing.
“That morning, we were starting to get my health under control and it had been a little while since my father-in-law had passed. It was just one of those moments where you wake up and you’re like, man, I feel really good today,” he said.
Beyond being excited to be back to his full health and ability to write again, Rhyder said he wanted to raise awareness of his experience to others who may need the same help.
“Insurance won’t even cover stuff like that, but the reality is, through her, that’s how we were able to locate all of these food allergies that I had acquired,” he said. “I just really want to tell people don’t be afraid to step outside the box if you can’t find answers.”
He attributes some of his unique style to how he became interested in music. Though his family had been into music, he was never that interested, himself. That is, until college.
“I saw a couple of friends play a guitar, and I asked him if I could borrow the guitar that he had,” Rhyder said. “Immediately I started writing and had an avenue for all these things I had already written — poetry, stories, songs in my head. That really opened the door.”
Writing is about inspiration for Rhyder.
“To me, songwriting is an art that I prefer through inspiration,” he said. “What I mean by that is, the best songs I write are the songs that I’m inspired to write. They hit me. They are all of a sudden in my head.”
“I Felt Good Today” is a great example of that, Rhyder said. He wrote the song on a drive home from one of his shows.
“I promise you that it literally fell in my lap,” he said. “I wrote the whole thing in my head, and by the time I got home, I didn’t even have to write the words because I already knew the whole song in my head.”
Rhyder said he has been writing a lot since his health has turned for the better, and he hopes to have several new singles and an album finished by the end of the year.
For tickets to Rhyder’s show at Lugnutz, call the bar at 564-6889.
