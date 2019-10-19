Several East Texans were awarded by Texas Parks & Wildlife Department on Friday for their life-saving efforts.
The department awarded civilians Terry Wheeler, Jo Renfro and their friend, who wished to remain anonymous.
Game wardens James Barge, David Johnson and Tim Walker from Angelina County; Sean Reneau of Nacogdoches County; and Randy Watts from Polk County also were honored.
Wheeler, Renfro, Barge and Reneau were awarded for their life-saving efforts on New Year’s Eve when a boat capsized on the Angelina River, stranding several people on an island and one man in the water.
“I think the world needed to know that they stepped up and put themselves in harm’s way to help,” Barge said about Wheeler and Renfro. “That fellow in the water would have died — he had to go to the (emergency room). If they hadn’t got to him he would have died.”
Barge recommended both men for the award after it happened, and neither Wheeler nor Renfro said they expected it.
“It was an honor,” Wheeler said of the award. “But we were just going to help our friends.”
Within an hour of learning about the accident, all three civilians made their way to the river and began rescue efforts. They transported all but one man across the river by 8 p.m. and were able to find the man in enough time to save his life.
“When you get on the river you need life jackets,” Wheeler said. “To me, that was the biggest thing. We all have to have life jackets and be cautious about what is going on.”
“Safety first,” Renfro said. “You want to think about that first.”
Melissa Wheeler and Mary Renfro said they were proud of their husbands and the fact that they had jumped into action so quickly.
“I’m proud of both of them,” Mary Renfro said. “It’s a very high honor and it reminds us that there are still good men to take action.”
Melissa Wheeler said it was an act of God that they found the one man in the water when they did because in a few minutes it could have been a very different story.
Barge was nominated by his boss after he submitted the nomination for the civilians, he said.
“It’s nice to get recognition for doing your job and trying to do the right thing,” he said. “I want to help as much as I can. Yes, I’m a peace officer and have to put people in jail, but the part of this job I enjoy is when I get to help others.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.