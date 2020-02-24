HUDSON — The Hudson High School AV team has two films headed to the state competition. One is a narrative, a first for the school.
AV teacher Randy Roberts said this year the team focused on being experimental and making the films they wanted to make rather than trying to make something that would advance.
The narrative film “Never” details the life of a girl during the apocalypse through voiceovers and clips with a dark, dusty feel.
“Mrs. (Kalin) Roberts had the idea, but then Mr. Roberts had the twist at the end,” director Katie Brown said. “We sat down and talked about the events taking place, and then I went from there and wrote out the script for it.”
After they went into the post-production stage, they realized the story wasn’t coming to life. So they decided to add voiceovers, Katie said. The whole experience taught them their strengths and weaknesses.
“I learned that I’m more of a people person,” Katie said. “I love working more closely with the actors and the actresses. For Dawson (Haas), he is all about equipment and logistics and things like that.”
Dawson served as the first assistant director on this film. He and Katie are in the senior practicum class. Roberts said they serve as the general managers of the team and help teach and guide the younger students.
“When they work, they assume the actual titles of a film set,” Roberts said. “They all have different niche roles.”
Junior Chris Williams served as the director of photography, junior Da’Zhane Berry was the second assistant camera or clapper, junior Trinity Mitchell was over audio, and others in the advanced AV or AV1 classes helped on this film.
“You need to know how to work with a team successfully to have a successful film shoot,” Chris said. “Communication is big.”
A lot of changes happen while filming, and if you don’t communicate the changes efficiently, people can easily get lost, he said.
“As an AD, I focused on logistics whereas a lot of this is ensuring that my team is all on the same page,” Dawson said. “That is something we did a lot better on the second film shoot.”
Da’Zhane took the lead on the second film going to state — a documentary called “Becker” on Becker Art Studio. She is new to Hudson and had to be quick to learn the Hudson AV team’s process, especially working on a big film set, she said.
“I didn’t really know how big a film set could be,” Da’Zhane said. “There was so much equipment, and everybody had a role.
“Working with a team with a lot of voices and being able to hear everybody out and bring them together is what I picked up the most.”
At first, the team was ready to go and power through 12-hour shoots, but Roberts put a stop to that, Katie said.
“I drew the line at eight hours because after five hours, they are almost useless. At eight hours, they’re ready to kill each other,” Roberts said.
Working with someone is not the same as being friends with someone, Trinity said. That’s where teamwork comes in.
Trinity worked as the editor for “Becker,” and he said he learned there is a big difference between a 7-minute video and a 3-minute video.
“I sat down, I started the project, started editing, and I realized it’s a lot harder than I expected,” Trinity said.
“What we learned about Trinity is that he is so nitpicky,” Katie said. “He is so hard on himself; it is unreal. By the end of the process, we looked at it, and there was hardly anything that needed to be changed.”
“We talked about it and I told him, if a doctor takes a scalpel and keeps cutting and cutting and cutting, he’s going to end up destroying the patient,” Roberts said. “There has to be a point where you just stop editing and let it be.”
With everything that goes into AV, you learn that you either have a passion for it or you don’t, Dawson said. But what you get is a family, Trinity said.
“Coming in, I looked at my schedule and I decided to put everything I had into AV, and I do not regret anything,” Katie said. “I have made lifelong friends that have become family, and I couldn’t be more blessed. I’m ready to go to college and keep on doing it.”
Kalin and Randy Roberts said they love being involved with the team as a creative outlet and as a way to encourage the students to create.
“It’s amazing to see them create original things and be proud of it. Or maybe, they’re not proud of it at first, but you tell them to twist it just a little or change it up this way, and then they love it,” Kalin said.
“These guys are absolutely 100% our kids,” Randy said. “We’re still working on a family, but even if I never have a family, these are my kids.”
The students will head to the Paramount Theater in Austin on Tuesday. To view their films, visit HudsonAV.org.
