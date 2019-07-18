The suppression hearing for the Bobby Woods Jr. case continued Wednesday.
Authorities charged Woods, 21, with capital murder of a person under six years of age days after 3-year-old Mason Cuttler was found drowned in a pond Aug. 17, 2015. Woods’ attorney, John Tunnell, has asked for interviews authorities conducted with Woods following Mason’s death to be suppressed for Woods’ trial, because he believes his client was coerced into saying he pushed the boy into the pond.
Assistant District Attorney Ken Dies said the investigators acted in good faith when conducting interviews during opening arguments Tuesday. Following the conclusion of the video of Woods’ first interview with former ACSO Sgt. Harold Rapsilver and a recess, Dies asked Lufkin Police Lt. Jerry Smith to testify.
A certified polygraph examiner, Smith said he had been asked by ACSO to conduct a polygraph examination on Woods the day after Mason’s death. According to Smith, ACSO contacted him with concerns that Woods wasn’t been fully honest and may have had some involvement in Mason’s death. At the time, it was still considered an accident and wasn’t being investigated as a homicide.
As Woods had been awake through the night, Smith said Woods would need sleep first to ensure a lack of rest didn’t affect the polygraph’s results. Six hours later, Woods returned to the sheriff’s office and signed off on the exam. Smith said Woods cooperated willingly and would ask questions himself. Afterward, Smith informed the investigators and Woods of the results. Additionally, Smith said he gave Woods a second polygraph examination following the initial one the day after Mason’s death.
During a recess, the defense and state council agreed to change the designation of Dr. Joseph Kartye from a defense witness to a defense consultation expert, and determined to have various evidence published for White to review in private for his decision in the suppression hearing; these items include audio of Woods speaking with someone over a cellphone, a video of Woods’ polygraph examination and his initial post-arrest interview.
