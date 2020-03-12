Several members of Lufkin’s First Baptist Church will be returning to town on a late-night flight on Friday from Madrid, where they served on a short mission trip for the last week.
The group left Saturday with some trepidation amid the growing concerns about COVID-19, the coronavirus, pastor Mark Newton said. However, upon looking into it, the group learned that at the time Spain had fewer cases than the U.S.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
“They’re due back into Dallas about midnight on Friday,” Newton said. “I’ve been in communication with them and I believe they’re glad to have a ticket in hand and don't believe the flight will be canceled.”
A flight with no stops from Madrid to Dallas lasts about 11 hours. The group expects to stop in Chicago first, though, Newton said.
“I know several have been emailing me and they said they plan to do a self-quarantine,” Newton said.
The church planned the trip to be over spring break because there were a few teachers and students going, Newton said.
The group is keeping an eye on the constantly updating news, but look forward to being home, Newton said. As of Wednesday, MarketWatch reported that Spain had 2,182 cases and 49 deaths.
While members of the group will remain quarantined and plan to follow advice from local health officials, the church hasn’t decided to cancel services as of yet, Newton said.
“At this point, all of our meetings, including Sunday worship and the Weekday Mother’s Day Out — all things will happen as planned,” he said. “Follow our website for updates, though.”
The church is encouraging those with the highest risk to stay home, but Newton said those people are the ones he expects to be the least likely to be OK with missing church.
“If you are a high-risk group, then please do what is wise for you,” he said. “This may mean not coming to worship.”
The church has a task force, with three doctors, meeting as needed to determine what’s best for the congregations. They plan on additional sanitization practices to their regular cleaning practices, and congregants will have access to hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes throughout the church facilities.
Church officials also are encouraging people to avoid hugging or handshaking, knowing that it’s a common part of the church’s culture, Newton said.
“Use social distancing if possible,” he said. “Spread out in the sanctuary during worship.”
