DIBOLL — The Diboll City Council approved city representatives to file for financial assistance from the Texas Water Development Board.
The council met during its regular session Tuesday and approved the city’s representative’s preparation and submission for the application. City manager Gerry Boren said the application is a several-month process.
Council members also authorized the refunding of $2 million worth of small bonds to help open up $205,000 worth of savings. On average, the city will save about $11,000 per year through 2037. Boren said interest rates were favorable on the bonds and asked for the council’s approval to enact the refunds.
The council also approved the minutes from the Nov. 12 regular meeting and the financial reports for the months of October and November.
