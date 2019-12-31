World-renowned juggler Gregory Popovitch is bringing his Popovich Comedy Pet Theater to Lufkin on Sunday — and tickets are still available.
Popovich came to the United States from the Soviet Union nearly 30 years ago and was excited about the government’s role in animal shelters because it wasn’t something he had seen before. But he later realized just how the animals in the shelter got there and the animals’ sad stories.
“At this point I decided to show how these pets from animal shelters are talented and smart,” Popovich said. “And if someone, after the show, visits the animal shelter, that is what I want.”
Popovich grew up in a circus family and he had a great connection with dogs because that’s what his family trained. He had his own “at-home kitty” and realized he could find those things that his cat really enjoyed doing and use that for an act.
“I started to adopt one kitty and one puppy and build their acts,” he said. “Eventually that grew.”
He now has 30 animals in his care, including cats, dogs and geese, that have all been trained using their special interests and skills. Each, working together, can create small sketches and scenes that are very human and relatable, he said.
“In my show we use home pets, not wild animals,” he said. “It’s the kind of show where we can build small sketches and small stories to try and present the pets in new ways.”
His crew travels the country using a large, custom-made trailer with heating and AC, he said. He has eight talented people on his staff who help with the animals and who can perform some of their own tricks, too, he said.
“My show is a combination of talented pets and talented humans,” he said. “The audience will have to decide who they liked best by applause.”
More often than not, the animals win by a large majority, he said.
He doesn’t want to push the animals to do big or tough tricks, instead he finds what each animal is capable of and works that into something more. He has several animals who can perform the same types of tricks in case one is not feeling up the job, he said.
“For each trick I have two to three kitties who can make the same trick,” he said. “Each show is different because it’s based off the mood of the kitty. … If one kitty doesn’t want to play, I pick up a different one.”
He said dogs are simple because they have a lot of energy and want to do what you ask. His geese also are relatively easy because they will follow the leader, so he has to spend most of his time working with the leader, who will show the other geese.
Popovich will be selling two books, one about training dogs and the other about training cats, he said. He also will be in the lobby after the show to talk to anyone who has questions about training their animals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.