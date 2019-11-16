Silly String flew Friday as United Way of Angelina County campaign chairwoman Erika Neill painted outside the lines to celebrate breaking this year’s fundraising goal.
The organization had received $319,788 in donations by midday Friday. This year’s fundraising goal was $315,000, but the campaign had to be extended an extra week to surpass its campaign goal for the 72nd consecutive year.
“There are several divisions that show up year after year and just do a fabulous job,” Neill said. “This thing does not run itself (UW director Carla Hight) does a wonderful, wonderful job.
“It takes everybody to do this,’’ she said. ‘‘We need to remember that United Way is not fundraising for United Way … United Way is fundraising for all the different organizations in Angelina County.”
Neill said “hitting the pavement” and making phone calls and meeting with people is what pushed this year’s campaign over the top.
“We still have money coming in and we hope nobody stops giving,” she said.
Superintendent David Flowers said the Huntington school district raised 114% of their goal.
“It’s a great day any time you can meet your goal,” he said.
“Huntington community came together just to benefit the (nonprofits) of Angelina County.”
He said he was glad to see so many people pull together and do so well. He said the district reached its goal through a concerted effort by staff and students.
United Way will be able to provide for the Women’s Shelter of East Texas, Angelina Child Welfare Board, Boys & Girls Club in Lufkin and Diboll, Lufkin Adult Learning Center, HOPE Center, T.L.L. Temple Memorial Library, Angelina County Senior Citizens Center, Volunteer Services Lufkin State School, Lufkin Workshop and Opportunity, McMullen Memorial Library, Salvation Army & Adult Day Care, Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council, Habitat for Humanity, Hospice in the Pines, Katherine Sage Temple Day Care, UW Emergency Relief and UW Administration, Campaign & Office.
“We are thrilled and elated,” Hight said.
“We still have money to collect ... the campaign will continue on through the end of November.”
East Texans can still contribute by sending their donation to United Way of Angelina County, P.O. Box 1764 Lufkin, TX 75901. For more information, visit unitedwayofangelinacounty.org or call 632-3203.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.