Families from all over East Texas gathered at the Joe W. Elliott House for the Hospice in the Pines Memorial Walk on Saturday morning.
The event, in its 16th year, proved to be one of the biggest ones yet, with close to 200 walking in the 3K or participating in the children’s Fun Run in memory of their loved ones. T-shirts with the motto “Love is Strong, Love Lives On” were available for purchase.
Rebecca Dilday, community liaison for Hospice in the Pines and a nurse for 12 years, has personally had several family members go through Hospice in the Pines and is passionate about changing the misconception that most people have about hospice.
“People are so scared to come on to hospice, because they think, ‘I’m not there yet. I’m not ready to die yet,’ and that’s not what we’re about. We give everyone a chance to live as much as they can while they can.”
Dilday also described how this experience went with her uncle, Wayne Harbuck. Dilday said Harbuck came to her wanting to go into Hospice in the Pines because he was ready to die.
“We got his symptoms managed, his pain under control, and he was out doing things like mowing the yard, taking care of things around the house and going to the hunting lease. ... It provided quality of life for him,” Dilday said.
Following the 3K, a ceremony took place in the parking lot of the Joe W. Elliott House to honor lost loved ones. Participants blew bubbles to represent how fragile life is and then went around the group and shared who they each were walking in remembrance of.
Irma Dixon and members of her family were walking to remember Earnestine Mainer, a mother and grandmother of participants in their group. Dixon said exactly three years prior to Saturday morning’s walk, Mainer had passed away.
“Today is her day,” Dixon said. The group has participated in the walk every year since her passing, and they even had their own shirts made to honor Mainer.
The ceremony for the Memorial Walk concluded with the reading of a poem Dilday had found titled “Never Forgotten.” It appropriately included the line “No matter what the future brings, or what may lie ahead, I know that you will walk with me along the path I tread.”
