Campers at the Naranjo Museum of Natural History’s space exploration camp tried their hand at creating bottle rockets Friday morning.
“They’ve been learning about space and space shuttles and constellations, touching base on all areas of space,” museum manager Veronica Amoe said.
The campers spent time decorating their bottles and attaching pencils for stabilization. Then Amoe helped them fill the bottles with a solution of vinegar. When they were out on the field, Amoe added baking soda, tightened the lid, placed the bottles upside down on their pencil stabilizers and waited for the blast.
“It was awesome,” 8-year-old Reed Batten said. “Mine went way high up into the sky and it didn’t break.”
“It was like whoa!” 8-year-old Dallee Delasassee said. “I kind of messed up on the gold paint, but it was still fun.”
“The launch was kind of awesome because I’ve never seen anything like it before,” 7-year-old Kenley Cohagen said.
Kenley said it was cool to know how the rocket shot off through the reaction of the vinegar and baking soda. The bottle rockets and slime and other crafts were the best thing about the camp, Kenley said. She also enjoyed learning facts like that Venus is the hottest planet.
Reed said he loved all the projects they could do at camp. He particularly enjoyed getting to make YouTube videos on fun topics like weird mythical creatures like the hydra. He also enjoyed learning new things at the camp.
“I learned that the sun is our closest star and that it is an average size for all stars,” Reed said. “And that blue fire is hotter than red fire or yellow. Sometimes it seemed like blue fire was really cold, but now I learned that you should not touch the blue fire.”
Dallee said the best part of the camp was eating the astronaut ice cream. Amoe said the ice cream was dehydrated and invented in the 1970s.
“Half of them liked it, half of them thought it was gross,” Amoe said.
“It was nasty,” Kenley said.
“The chocolate was gross,” 6-year-old Briley Hawkins said. “I did not like it.”
At this age, many kids are interested in space exploration because of today’s technology and the advances in knowledge about space, Amoe said.
“It’s such an important part of future human development with going to Mars,” she said. “We talk about where we’ve been and the programs they’re working on now to get us further into space.”
The campers also learn about the people of NASA and other agencies who are hard at work for years to make missions like the moon landing and the Mars exploration happen.
“We make sure that they’re learning that it doesn’t just happen — people are working hard to write those programs, to do the math and science to get us to Mars,” Amoe said.
Then they can pair artifacts like the museum’s moon rock to the lessons so the students can make a local connection to the information they learn, Amoe said.
For more information about the museum and the programs it offers, visit naranjomuseum.org.
