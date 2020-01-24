A man who told authorities he borrowed a bulldozer last year has pleaded guilty.
Kenneth Wayne Cassells Jr., 26, faced a charge of theft in an amount equal to or greater than $300,000 after he rode a dozer away from a work scene on Jan. 8, 2019. He pleaded guilty to his charge Wednesday and received a six-year prison sentence.
A man called the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office around 8:32 a.m. the day of the dozer theft and said he saw Cassells driving down U.S. Highway 69 south/Dead Man Road. He added that there were no employees on duty who would operate the dozer at the time of the call.
The caller also said he spoke with Cassells and said Cassells told him he was borrowing the dozer to pull his truck and trailer that were stuck.
