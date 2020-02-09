Townsquare Media Group is revamping My94.7 into 94.7 La Mejor, a Hispanic station featuring DJ Oscar Chavez, starting Monday.
“One of the things we stress the most is Townsquare Media’s motto is Local First,” said Ishmael Johnson, market president/chief revenue officer. “We believe in our listeners, so what we need to give them is what they want to hear first.”
The station previously played hits from many different eras of music. Now it will focus on Hispanic music from today and 20-plus years ago, including artists like Vicente Fernandez, Julión Álvarez, Gerardo Ortiz, Joan Sebastian and more.
Johnson said the team thought they needed to give the high population of Hispanic listeners in East Texas a better option of music to listen to.
“This has been in the works for over a year,” Johnson said. “We wanted to get it right before we put it out. We wanted to wait until we got Oscar, the DJ we really wanted, because it’s important. The Hispanic population needs to be served tremendously.”
The station plans on being highly involved in the community — donating to charities, hosting events, supporting kids and more.
Another aspect 94.7 La Mejor will bring to the Hispanic community is a website and app. Users can listen in by visiting lamejor947.com or downloading World Class App.
“They can message and call directly into the studio with the app,” operations manager Dan Patrick said. “The website and app will have all Spanish language material on it so the people know this is truly for them.”
The idea is to make this an authentic radio station for the Hispanic people of East Texas. Chavez started doing radio in Mexico and came to Texas 30 years ago.
“I love Lufkin,” Chavez said. “I started my family and raised my kids here. I know the people. People know me. They know the type of radio I like to do. They know about my experience. They know I am just one of them, a guy from a poor neighborhood in Mexico. So I know exactly the way they think.”
The music Chavez will be playing is not a bunch of hits played over and over again. He said he wants it to be something you can turn on and leave on all day.
“It’s going to be a funny show in the morning with good music,” Chavez said. “The show is like your morning coffee. It’s a program where we can talk about just like something you can talk about over your morning coffee.”
The station launches on Monday, and Chavez’s show will begin on Feb. 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.