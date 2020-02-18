Age: 17
School: Zavalla High School
College/professional plans: I plan on studying to become a registered nurse at Angelina College.
What is your funniest memory of your time in high school? My teacher running to her door to shut everyone out so we could have her baby’s gender surprise hunt. Her arms moved faster than her legs.
Favorite form of social media? Why? Instagram because the videos make me laugh!
If you could choose the class graduation song, what would it be? Why? “High Hopes” by Panic at the Disco. I’ve always had high hopes to be this far in life.
What would you change about your cafeteria menu? I wish a different fast food or restaurant would cater every day.
How would you describe your hometown to a stranger? A small town where everybody knows everybody. A place where you can cruise down the back roads and just feel free.
Have you changed since freshman year? Yes! I started to believe in myself. I used to think I would be a failure, but with hard work, I know I can succeed.
If you could change something about the world, what would you change? I would make the world become peaceful and loving again. Too much violence occurs, and I wish I could make that change.
What advice would you give your freshman self? That it will all be OK. Time is the best healer, and all it takes is a little hard work and dedication. You will succeed, so stop worrying.
Which of your teachers has inspired you? Why? Mrs. Hoisington has inspired me to always be myself, no matter what anyone thinks. I know I can always count on her!
