Lufkin ISD will host its annual Honor America Night at 7 p.m. on Nov. 10 at Abe Martin Stadium.
Honor America Night is an annual salute to veterans that the district hosts every year. Band booster president Sharon Kruk said the middle school and high school bands come together to perform different patriotic pieces.
“I think the biggest draw is that it’s a family night,” Kruk said. “Everybody can come out and see it, and it’s just a way for our whole community to honor veterans.”
This event is not just for band, Kruk said. It’s for the whole community.
The majorettes will also perform, and the high school band will give a marching performance. An active member of each branch of service will post the colors, and they will also recognize the veterans in attendance with a special recognition of one veteran’s story.
Last year they recognized U.S. Marine Corps veteran John Powers for his service in World War II.
“He saw the flag being raised at Iwo Jima,” Kruk said. “We felt so lucky to be able to honor him because he passed away just a couple weeks after Honor America Night.”
The evening wraps up with a 10-minute-long fireworks display.
