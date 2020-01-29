Students at Trout Primary School celebrated the 100th day of school in style Tuesday afternoon.
The students were split into groups within their grade so they could meet each other and go through the different stations together.
The stations involved activities like creating a 100-piece cereal necklace and coloring 100 gumballs in a machine with finger paint.
“We’re making necklaces and putting all the Fruit Loops on them,” 5-year-old Zandra Strawn said.
“You have to put all the cereal, and then when you’re all finished, you get to tie it around your neck and eat all the cereal,” 6-year-old Kamdyn Newman said.
“But you got to be careful if you bite into a string,” Zandra said.
Five-year-olds Callie Grace Drinkard and Jace Summers painted their gumballs with glee down the hall.
“This is my favorite,” Callie Grace said. “It’s because you get to paint the gumballs whatever color you want.”
Callie Grace wore a shirt decorated with 100 soda can lids that she and her mom made. She said it took four hours to create and counting to 100 was sort of hard.
Jace’s 100th day costume was of an old man. He said his mom helped him paint the age lines all around his face.
“It makes me happy,” Jace said. “My mom painted me for 10 hours or five hours or two hours.”
Second-graders Zaniya Agent, 7; Abbygail Mitchell, 8; Lilly Gamble, 8; and Hosanna Montelongo, 7, dressed up as 100-year-old women and worked on a writing project where they wrote down what they wanted to do before they were 100 and what they might do when they were 100.
“When I get 100, I’ll lay in a bed and eat,” Zaniya said.
“I’ll go to Mexico,” Lilly said.
“I’ll go to the Skating Ranch,” Abbygail said.
“I’ll go to heaven and see the family that passed away before I was born,” Hosanna said.
The day was fun because they got to dress up and do cool things with their teacher, Zaniya said. Abbygail said it was fun to wear comfy clothes, and Lilly said it was nice to not have to wear polos.
Hosanna’s grandmother was 94 when she passed away, and Zaniya’s living grandmother is 100. They said they had fun thinking about their grandmothers when they were creating their costumes.
Teacher Terah Knowles said the day was a good learning experience for the kids. For example, one student wore hair curlers in her hair but didn’t know how they were used.
Teacher Hellen Weeks said it helps put the number 100 in perspective for the students.
Teacher Megan Sullivan said the day was a great chance to teach social skills and math skills. She said it was a break from the regular structure of instruction, and it gave her a chance to see all the kindergarteners, not just the ones in her class.
