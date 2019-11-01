The Angelina County grand jury has returned an indictment against a man accused of beating another man to death in August.
Mykel Whitehead, 28, was indicted during the grand jury’s October session on Wednesday. Whitehead remains in the Angelina County Jail with a $1 million bond.
The warrant for Whitehead’s arrest states Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Guy York Road in the morning of Aug. 17 to investigate the scene of a death; the body of Joseph Williams, 49, was found in a truck on the road with numerous contusions and bruises.
Later in the afternoon, several witnesses gave statements and identified Whitehead as the suspect, and said that he had beaten Williams to death. Three witnesses said they heard a commotion in the home where the incident occurred and entered a hallway, where they said they saw Williams lying in the bedroom and Whitehead standing over him.
One witness suggested calling 911, but Whitehead reportedly grabbed a witness by the throat and neck area, and asked two of them to drag Williams outside, which they refused to do, the affidavit said.
The witnesses said Whitehead dragged Williams outside himself. One said Whitehead struck Williams several times before loading him into the back of the truck.
Another witness also observed Whitehead beat Williams unconscious with his fists and tried to intervene, only for Whitehead to start striking the witness. The same witness was told by Whitehead to get into the truck and ride with him as he took the vehicle elsewhere to abandon it and the body.
When they arrived, the witness said Whitehead ripped the radio out of the dashboard and struck Williams more before they left. Someone else eventually picked him up. The witness said Whitehead held them against their will for some time before managing to coerce Whitehead into releasing them. Afterwards, the witness contacted law enforcement.
The Nacogdoches Police Department arrested Whitehead at a Nacogdoches Hotel about 4:50 a.m. Aug. 18.
Others indicted by the grand jury include:
■ Floyd Marcelius Barnes, attempted sexual assault, $25,000 bond, in jail
■ James Louis Openhammer Jr., two counts of theft, $2,500 bond; theft, $30,000 bond, theft, $30,000 bond, in jail — increase
■ Kimberlee Latrice Parker, possession of a controlled substance, $2,000 bond
■ Mark Alan Roark, possession of a controlled substance, $1,500 bond
■ Calley Brooke Sledge, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, $50,000 bond
■ Michael Glenn Burgin, possession of a controlled substance, $2,000 bond, in jail
■ Martin Ortega Padierna, driving while intoxicated, $10,000 bond, in jail
■ Akram Santiago Haifa, possession of a controlled substance, $5,000 bond — increase
■ Jimmy Joe Saenz, possession of a controlled substance, $3,500 bond
■ Robert LeRoyce Fowler, possession of a controlled substance, $10,000 bond, in jail
■ Kenneth Gabriel Brewer, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, $3,000 bond
■ Ulises Juarez Pina, possession of a controlled substance, $7,500 bond, in jail
■ Brandon Dwayne Strong, aggravated sexual assault of a child, sexual performance of a child, $100,000 bond, in jail
■ Christopher Michael Evans, burglary of habitation, $10,000 bond, in jail
■ Casey Edward Baker, four counts of indecency with a child, $7,500 bond; assault/family violence — occlusion, $7,500 bond
■ Crystal Yvette Gresham, assault — public servant, $10,000 bond, in jail
■ Bill Ray Pegues, aggravated robbery, $10,000 bond, in jail
■ David Wesley Flemming, possession of a controlled substance, $5,000 bond
■ John Jacob Williams (re-indictment), four counts of aggravated assault of a child, indecency with a child, $100,000 bond, in jail
■ James Chad Reece, possession of a controlled substance, $8,000 bond
■ Candice Brianne Bryson, possession of a controlled substance, $1,500 bond
■ Eugene Walker, possession of a controlled substance, $2,500 bond
■ Kevin Loran Keele, sexual assault of a child, $50,000 bond
■ Daylon Reece Johnson, possession of a controlled substance, $5,000 bond
■ Levi Scott Insley, possession of a controlled substance, $1,500 bond
■ Justin Lee Hayes, tampering with governmental record, $2,500 bond
