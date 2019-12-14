DIBOLL — The T.L.L. Temple Memorial Library hosted a Christmas Open House Friday to celebrate the community and let them see their public library.
“This is kind of like our Christmas gift to the community,” library director Justin Barkley said.
Library staff and community members helped cook a Christmas lunch complete with a table full of cookies and treats, and community members could enjoy a meal and a free book.
“It’s good for us to see people in less of a business environment,” Barkley said. “They come in and visit and see a lot of people they don’t necessarily bump into. We don’t do any formal program or anything because we want it to feel more laid back.”
While much of the library’s programming is focused on kids, this open house was more geared toward the adults of the community since school has not let out yet.
Sandra Parker joined a group of her friends to attend the open house. She said she lived in Diboll for many years and used to go to all of the library events.
“In the younger days when my children were small, the library was our biggest resource in Diboll,” Parker said. “It’s fun to be back.”
Vickie Pettey came out to support the library and enjoy the Christmas decorations.
“A lot of people don’t realize what we have over here like this beautiful room people can come utilize and all the stuff Justin does for the community,” she said. “We have such an awesome library here. It’s good for the community to get together during the holidays.”
Nancy Alvarez and her family came out to the open house by accident. They were visiting to get her kids some books, and they smelled the food.
“I’ve been going to the library since I was younger than (my 3-year-old daughter),” she said. “My mom has always taken us, and I’ve done it with my boys. We come every other week and get a couple of books to read every night.”
The library will host meet and greet with the Grinch next Friday when school lets out.
