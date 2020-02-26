Fair skies and chilly temperatures are in the forecast for the remainder of the week, according to the National Weather Service office in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Today will be cloudy through mid-morning before gradually clearing, according to forecasters.
Winds should be around 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph. The night’s forecast is clear with widespread frost early Thursday morning. The high should be near 52 with the low is around 29.
Frost is forecast mostly before 8 a.m. Thursday on an otherwise sunny day. The high should be near 56 with the low around 35.
Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high near 64 and a low around 38. Saturday is also forecast to be sunny with a high near 70 and a low about 46.
Forecasters said Sunday should be mostly sunny during the day with a high near 70, however a 20% chance of rain is possible in the night with a low around 58.
The chance of rain and even thunderstorms returns on Monday, according to early forecasts, with a 40% probability. Monday’s high is near 74.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.