The city of Lufkin approved the first reading of an ordinance amendment that deals with how hotels and motels are charged utility fees.
City manager Keith Wright said the ordinance no longer applied to how the city billed hotels and motels for sewage. The original ordinance charged a base fee for each unit in a hotel or motel, whether they were occupied or not.
“It recently came to our attention that bills for sewer calculations based on occupancy for hotel/motel owners has been, in the past, calculated based on that occupancy rate,” Wright said. “However, even though that has been done for many, many years — we don’t know how long — the ordinance does not reflect that. So in order to clarify how this calculation is being done, we would like to include that in the ordinance so that it will follow our actual practice.”
The new ordinance would require that motels and hotels provide monthly occupancy reports to the utility collections department. They also will need to provide a notarized document each January of each unit occupied between January and December of the previous year. The charges made to the hotel for unused units would then be used as credits for future bills that year.
This will require a second reading at a future meeting to take effect.
In other business, the council also:
Changed the zoning of property at 624 W. Frank Ave. to “Local Business” on a second reading, following a public hearing.
Approved a budget amendment providing supplemental funds to the Casper Street Reconstruction Project on second reading.
