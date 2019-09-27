To complement the walking trail in Huntington’s Centennial Park, an outdoor museum showcasing Huntington’s history is nearing completion.
It will officially open on the weekend of the Catfish Festival, Oct. 5.
A time has not yet been set for the museum’s dedication. Bill Stewart, the city manager of Huntington, said there will be a guest speaker, but that has not been announced yet either.
The museum was entirely donated by Huntington residents, businesses and organizations, while the work was done completely by volunteers, he said.
“The city is not having to pay for any of it,” he said.
The museum will feature donated historical items that showcase Huntington’s beginnings and changes made over the years. The Historical Society will also be donating signs to place along the pathway to teach visitors about Huntington’s history alongside their donations for the outside museum, Stewart said.
The museum is being built as an open area where anyone can feel free to find some shade and get out of the heat, Stewart said in an earlier interview. It will function as a place to take a break from walking the trail, as well.
The museum has wheelchair ramp access at the back, accessible directly from the walking trail.
