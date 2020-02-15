EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fourth in a series on Valentine’s Day.
East Texas couples took to the skies to celebrate love at the Angelina College Ropes Course for Love Is in the Air.
“We have groups of high-schoolers and junior high-schoolers out here all the time,” Ropes Course coordinator Patty Donaldson said. “We have business people out here all the time to do team-building.
“I just thought it would be a cool way to allow couples to bond that aren’t the typical going out to eat or to a movie.”
To complete a ropes course, a couple has to communicate differently, Donaldson said.
Lisa Llewellyn said she saw an advertisement for the event online and thought it would be something her husband, Brian, would love.
Their son, Hudson High School senior Brian Llewellyn, thought it would be a great opportunity for a first date with senior Autumn Greene.
“I had a lot of fun at a ropes course during Scout camp, so I thought it sounded like a good idea,” Brian said.
Autumn said it has been several years since she has done a ropes course, and she thought it would be quite an interesting first date.
Donaldson started the couples off with some ice-breakers. The Endless Handcuffs consisted of a rope tied to each person’s wrist entangled with their partner’s rope. The couples had to figure out how to separate without taking the ropes off their wrist.
Brian and Autumn tried taking their ropes around one another, but they ended up back in the same position as before. Brian and Lisa passed their hands through one another’s cuffs but ended up more tangled than before.
With a little prompting from Donaldson, Brian and Lisa were able to rework their original plan and slip one rope through a single cuff for victory.
After each ice-breaker, Donaldson had the couples talk about their strategies and what they could learn from the activity.
The next ice-breaker had the couples holding either end of a rope with several knots tied in it. They had to use their non-dominant hands to untie the ropes. Brian and Lisa barely beat Brian and Autumn, so they got to try the smaller rope.
Brian and Lisa said the smaller rope required more teamwork to accomplish because there was less room to work.
The last ice-breaker had the couples tie blindfolds around one partner’s eyes while the other partner navigated them through “landmines.”
Brian began helping Lisa navigate by telling her to place her steps heel to toe, but she hit a landmine. So the couple eventually went to a shuffling technique that led both of them safely to the other side.
Brian began helping Autumn navigate using clock lingo, but they, too, eventually ended up using a safer shuffling technique.
“Honestly, at the very beginning, I was apprehensive,” Brian said. “It’s been good so far. Better than I was expecting it to be.”
Donaldson pointed out that the couples had to change the way they said certain things because their partner interpreted it another way. This was another example of how important communication is on the ropes course, she said.
Finally, the couples traveled to the Dangling Duo, a Jacob’s Ladder-type obstacle leading them about 30 feet into the air where they finished off with a tour of the woods via zipline.
