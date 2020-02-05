Lufkin City Council passed a resolution in support of amendments by Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar to the state’s administrative code regarding online sales tax.
Two House bills passed during the 86th legislative session require sales tax from online orders be paid to the state the item is shipped to, according to information provided to council members.
HB 2153 gives online retailers the choice to collect sales tax based on the shipping address or collect a simplified “single local use tax rate” of 1.75% and send that to the comptroller. HB 1525 requires online marketplaces like eBay, Amazon or Walmart to collect sales tax based on shipping, rather than the individual seller.
Both bills were effective as of Oct. 1, 2019, according to information in the packet.
The bills were prompted by the 2018 Supreme Court case South Dakota v. Wayfair, which said a state can mandate that businesses conducting more than 200 transactions or $100,000 in-state sales have to collect and pay sales tax to the state, according to the packet.
While the case hasn’t been finalized there are also cases that impose two other interstate commerce rules: a state cannot discriminate against the online sellers and the state can’t impose undue burdens on interstate commerce.
The comptroller is in the process of adopting rules to administer the new provisions. The rules shift the current online sales tax paradigm, which says sales tax is collected at the place of business; instead it would be collected at the customer’s address, the packet said.
This will impact cities that rely on online business’ sales tax, according to the information in the packet. There will be exceptions made for businesses that had agreements made with their cities before Sept. 1, 2019, according to the packet.
City attorney Bruce Green filled in for city manager Keith Wright, who was not at Tuesday’s. meeting. Wright is currently in Austin testifying about the impact of these changes at the request of state Rep. Trent Ashby.
Wright discussed the negative impact of online sales on the city’s 2020 budget in early January, saying he hoped that numbers reported the week of Feb. 14, will show improvement. At the time, he encouraged residents to shop at the city’s brick and mortar stores when they can.
In other business, the council also:
■ Called a May 2 election for council members in Wards 5 and 6.
■ Approved a zone change for 901 Pershing Ave. to “Local Business” and a special use permit for automotive sales, on first reading.
■ Re-appointed Judge April Earley as the Municipal Court Judge for another two years.
■ Awarded Terry Black Construction a bid of $896,820.50 for the U.S. Highway 59 south utility relocation project.
■ Postponed discussion of new appointees to the Downtown Advisory Board at the request of Ward 1 council member Guessippina Bonner.
