Lufkin police arrested Diboll ISD assistant superintendent and Diboll City Council member Daniel Kenny Lopez on a charge of theft from Walmart Sunday night.
An officer arrived at Lufkin’s Walmart after loss prevention called police about Lopez, who failed to scan nine items at the self-checkout line, according to the arrest report. Lopez was stopped before leaving the store and escorted to the loss prevention office for a more in depth investigation.
Lopez said he was not aware of the items that were not scanned and had no intention of stealing anything. Loss prevention said that per store policy, charges would have to be pursued against Lopez due to the dollar amount of the items not scanned, which was $137.99. The unscanned items included food, pet food and personal hygiene items, Lopez’s probable cause affidavit states. A criminal trespass warning was not issued.
Surveillance footage of the incident shows Lopez weighing and scanning multiple items in the self-checkout, the report states. He scanned some items multiple times to account for the total amount of same items he purchased and also utilized the remote scan gun for the larger items he purchased.
At one moment in the footage, Lopez appears to almost forget to scan an item, but catches himself and scans it in.
Lopez posted a $1,500 bond the day of his arrest and has been released. He had no prior criminal charges in Angelina County.
