Reagan Todd Horton, the gunman in the May 24, 2019, Big Lots shooting, was sentenced to 28 years in prison on Tuesday.
Jurors found Horton, 49, guilty of four charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and charges of burglary of a habitation with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct last Thursday. Deliberations began Friday before the jury made its decision Tuesday morning.
Horton received a 28-year prison sentence for his first charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against his ex-girlfriend, which had a retaliation enhancement due to a conflict earlier in the day. He received 10 years in prison for the other three aggravated assault charges, and five years prison for the charges of deadly conduct and burglary of a habitation. Additionally, the jury declared a $10,000 fine on each of Horton’s charges.
All of Horton’s sentences will run concurrently.
Horton had arrived at the store early that morning and got into an argument with his ex-girlfriend, which led to him being issued a criminal trespass warning at the store. He returned later that day, shooting out the glass door and walking into the store to search for his ex-girlfriend.
Four employees were in the store including his ex-girlfriend. Three of them ran to a back room to hide, one left out the front after Horton walked away from him. No one was injured in the incident.
Following Horton’s sentencing, his ex-girlfriend gave a victim impact statement. Testimony and evidence during the trial indicated Horton frequently verbally abused her during their tumultuous relationship.
“I pray one day I stop blaming myself and will be able to move forward,” she said.
“It’s so sad you never thought about the consequences and how this would affect your children, our families, those innocent employees.
“It brings me some closure knowing that while you are in prison you cannot hurt anyone else.”
