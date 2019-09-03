Thieves driving a Toyota Camry and in possession of drug paraphernalia stole a Walmart gift card valued at $60, a Mossy Oak hunting pocket knife valued at $10 and other miscellaneous pens from Walmart Sunday, according to a Lufkin police report.
Someone found a purse in the 600 block of South Timberland Drive Sunday.
Someone reported a disturbance in the 100 block of Miles Way Sunday.
Someone burglarized an apartment and stole a game in the 300 block of South John Redditt Drive Monday.
A man assaulted his girlfriend late Sunday.
Someone stole property valued between $100 and $750 in the 100 block of Joplin Street Monday.
Someone received sexually explicit calls from a blocked number in the 200 block of Arena Street between midnight Saturday and 4 a.m. Monday.
The Lufkin Police Department made seven arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Wesley Lavoy Wooten Jr., 24, of Lufkin, warrants for no driver’s license, failure to yield when turning on a red signal and speeding; Michael Bailey, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for running a stop sign, no driver’s license and disregarding a traffic control device; Leah Duhon, 33, of Shepherd, possession of a dangerous drug and a warrant for burglary of a building; Sean McKinley Clay, 54, of Lufkin, warrants for driving with an invalid license; Zavian Lashod Daniels, 34, of Lufkin, four warrants for displaying expired license plates, two warrants for no driver’s license, one warrant for no insurance and one warrant for driving with an invalid license; Iram Chacon, 34, of Diboll, warrants for theft, bail jumping and failure to appear, no driver’s license, no insurance and speeding; and Darius Stephen Brumley, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault/family violence.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Jake Ramsey Byrum, 32, of Lufkin, public intoxication, two warrants for theft, two warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for public intoxication; and Heather Shea Sumrall, 32, of Lufkin, warrants for inhalant paraphernalia and bail jumping/failure to appear.
The Texas Department of Public Safety made four arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Jonathan McGinty, 37, of Huntington, warrants for no driver’s license and expired registration; McTavish Raymond, 47, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container; Toma Edwin Barlow, 45, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication; and Scott Edward Fink, 22, of Zavalla, warrant for no driver’s license.
The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department arrested Justin Conner, age unavailable, of Galveston, Monday on two warrants for violating a protective order.
The Angelina County Jail housed 212 inmates as 3:45 p.m. Monday.
