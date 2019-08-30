The Huntington City Council on Tuesday approved a proposed tax rate of 55 cents per $100 valuation, the same rate as the last four years.
“The proposed tax rate is the same as it has been for the past few years,” city manager Bill Stewart said. “It should raise revenue a total of $5,500, with $3,400 of that from resulting from new business.”
There will be two public hearings for the tax rate in the coming month, he said.
Republican state Rep. Trent Ashby gave the city council a legislative update, as well. After Ashby’s presentation, the council presented him a plaque for his work representing the city.
They also presented Piney Woods Sanitation and Denny Wheeler, the district manager, with a certificate of appreciation for their help with the city’s recycling program.
“They pick up our recycling trailer each week and empty it,” Stewart said. “They also take it to the local school campuses and collect their paper, cardboard and plastic recyclables. They do this free of charge to the city.”
In other business, the council:
■ Adopted a new building permit and inspection fee schedule because of recent legislative changes.
■ Opened bids for mowing services again. The ad should run in The Lufkin Daily News Friday through Sunday, Stewart said.
