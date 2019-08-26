Anderson Elementary School has developed a movement lab to provide students with a healthy outlet for energy during the school day.
P.E. teacher Aby Goff said the movement lab has been a dream of hers for a while, and she finally found the money and the space for it.
Two special education classes spend a period a day in the movement lab with guided instruction. Their teachers said the time really helps their focus in the classroom.
“In the classroom, when we’re trying to sit and work with them one-on-one, they can’t sit like a normal child can,” paraprofessional Mindy Wallace said. “We bring them in here, let them get some energy out and they focus better.”
Ten-year-old Jaime Winham said he loved everything about the movement lab. Ten-year-old Teagan Russaw said the indoor therapy gym was her favorite part of the movement lab because she can do a lot with it.
“I like the movement lab because it can make my muscles stronger,” Teagan said as she demonstrated her muscle strength.
“I didn’t think I’d like the bike thing (elliptical), but it was fun once I could push the pedals,” 10-year-old Brooklyn Smith said.
For the lower-functioning students, the movement lab is a safe, contained place to play and engage in sensory activities indoors. For the higher-functioning students, the movement lab is a great way to expend energy and refocus their attention.
“This is the first time that we have had this space to bring our kids out so they can enjoy themselves,” paraprofessional Evelina Davis said. “If it wasn’t for her (Goff), we wouldn’t have this. She really was looking out for these guys, and they love it.”
Goff’s first three years at Anderson were spent working with students in special education, so she has a heart for them, she said.
The movement lab is also for the average student and even the teacher.
“Everyone needs to move at school,” Goff said. “It’s not just special ed. All those kids sitting in the classroom need to move somehow, even just for short bursts of the day.”
When a student needs a recharge or to refocus their energy, he or she can visit the lab for a few minutes. However, the lab is never used as a punishment, but rather as a way to teach students to stop and think about why they are acting the way they are and how to refocus.
Goff also found desk pedals that she encourages students to check out and use in the classroom as they work.
“They sit under your desk; they’re very quiet, and they don’t bother anyone,” she said. “That kid that’s always getting out of their seat can focus that excess energy this way rather than with their mouth disrupting class.”
She hosts staff wellness workouts in the lab after school, as well. She said it’s a free way to stay healthy or work off a bad day.
Goff said she hopes that these kinds of programs can be implemented throughout the district and the community and that people will realize the importance of movement.
