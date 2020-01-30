The Lufkin fire marshal’s office is investigating a suspicious fire that occurred early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters responded to a house fire at 419 E. Laurel Ave. about 3:32 a.m. Tuesday following a call from a neighbor. The fire department arrived quickly and quelled the flames within minutes, according to a release from Lufkin Police Department public relations specialist Jessica Pebsworth.
The home is a rental property and was vacant at the time.
Fire marshal Steve McCool is calling the fire “suspicious.” Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call the marshal’s office at 633-0307 or Crime Stoppers at 639-TIPS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.