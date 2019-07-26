DIBOLL — The T.L.L. Temple Memorial Library hosted an awards day celebration marking the end of its summer reading program Thursday afternoon, complete with waterslides and kiddie pools.
“We want to keep them reading and give them something to look forward to, to get them to come back,” children’s coordinator Chaunta Jolly said.
“I love seeing their smiles and how happy they are to come. They’re ready to come to the library, to see the programs. When they see certain programs, they like to check out those books. It’s a big deal.”
The young readers were all smiles as they showed off their certificates and medals. Five-year-old Luka Gaitan said the best part about the summer reading program has been the programming, especially when The Creature Teacher came with reptiles and a kangaroo.
But Luka said he really loved reading books with his mom, Lorena Gaitan. One of his favorite books was “Too Much Glue” by Jason Lefebvre.
“It was about someone whose dad loves to make art with him,” Luka said. “‘You never can have too much glue.’”
“I’ve been reading to him since he was in my tummy, and he loves reading,” Lorena said. “He’s going into first grade, and he loves books. We read every night, and the books that we check out here, we also do arts and crafts to connect them.”
Nine-year-old Catherine Lee said she loves the summer reading program because the T.L.L. Temple Memorial Library has so many good books.
“I like to read chapter books about animals and ‘Goosebumps,’” Catherine said. “I like trying to solve the mysteries myself.”
“She’s always liked to read,” Justin Lee, Catherine’s father, said. “Her momma read to her all the time. Then she started reading on her own, and we let her go.”
Of all the programs offered so far, Catherine said she was most pumped for the waterslides. After the kids received their awards, they all rushed out to be the first ones on the slide.
“It’s so cold!” one said.
“It feels good on my legs,” another said.
Between belly flops and wipeouts, the kids were also making friends. Ten-year-old Shaunteria Myers and 11-year-old Marlanea Jackson started sliding down the slides at the same time.
“The best part is the sliding down,” Shaunteria said.
“It’s all about the way you slide and hit the water on the way down,” Marlanea said. “That makes it the most fun.”
For more information about programs offered at the T.L.L. Temple Memorial Library, visit dibolllibrary.com.
