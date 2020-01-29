The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of assaulting and kidnapping a family member Monday.
Michael Royce Tapley, 35, faces charges of kidnapping and continuous violence against the family. He remains in the Angelina County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon with a $100,000 total bond.
Deputies responded to a disturbance Monday on Gum Springs Road, where a man and woman were reported arguing, the complaint for Tapley’s arrest states. As deputies made their way to the location, dispatch relayed information about the woman going into hiding on the property then arguing with him again and eventually being forced into a vehicle by the man.
A deputy saw the vehicle and stopped it at the intersection of Choppin Road and FM 1819. Tapley and a woman were in the vehicle. During the stop, the woman said nothing happened between her and Tapley, but that they were arguing earlier.
The complainant who reported the incident spoke with a deputy on the phone and said they had been fighting throughout the day. Additionally, the complainant said the woman had bruises on her arms caused by Tapley, and that he drug her into the vehicle against her will.
The deputy asked to see the woman’s arm and saw a red mark. Another deputy transported Tapley to the county jail for assault at that time. Afterwards, the woman elaborated more on the incident and previous assaults, and said Tapley in the past had broken her ribs, left numerous marks on her arms, stabbed her, bit her several times, hit her and forced her into the vehicle by her hair.
