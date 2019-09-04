Angelina County residents could see a 25.25% increase in tax revenue for fiscal year 2019-20 over 2018-19, budget documents from the County Auditor’s office show.
The numbers have not yet been finalized by Angelina County Tax Collector-Assessor Billie Page, who has been out of the office. As such, they are subject to change.
There will be a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Angelina Courthouse Annex with the official numbers.
If approved, the tax rate of 50 cents per $100 valuation would bring in an additional $4,099,361. Of that, 384,740.83 is from new property added to the tax roll.
This rate is about 10 cents more than the effective rate of 40 cents per $100 valuation and 7 cents more than the original proposed rate of 43 cents per $100. That rate was an 8.96% increase in revenue from last year’s budget and would have raised $1,454,064.
The proposed increase would finance a larger Road and Bridge fund, provide for additional equipment and personnel in several county offices, provide for a countywide pay raise of about $2,000 a person, and provide additional raises for the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office except for those in leadership positions and various new employees countywide.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.