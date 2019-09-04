Angelina County residents could see a 25.25% increase in tax revenue for fiscal year 2019-20 over 2018-19, budget documents from the County Auditor’s office show.

The numbers have not yet been finalized by Angelina County Tax Collector-Assessor Billie Page, who has been out of the office. As such, they are subject to change.

There will be a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Angelina Courthouse Annex with the official numbers.

If approved, the tax rate of 50 cents per $100 valuation would bring in an additional $4,099,361. Of that, 384,740.83 is from new property added to the tax roll.

This rate is about 10 cents more than the effective rate of 40 cents per $100 valuation and 7 cents more than the original proposed rate of 43 cents per $100. That rate was an 8.96% increase in revenue from last year’s budget and would have raised $1,454,064.

The proposed increase would finance a larger Road and Bridge fund, provide for additional equipment and personnel in several county offices, provide for a countywide pay raise of about $2,000 a person, and provide additional raises for the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office except for those in leadership positions and various new employees countywide.

