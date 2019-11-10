Sales tax allocations dropped in both Lufkin and Angelina County in November compared to allocations from the prior year, according to data released by the Texas Comptroller’s office.
These allocations are based on sales made in September by businesses that report taxes monthly and on sales made in July, August and September for quarterly filers.
Angelina County will collect $556,772 this period — down 10.29% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, the county has collected $6,021,269 — up 1.69%.
Lufkin will collect $1,341,845 this period — down 2.7% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Lufkin has collected $13,869,320 — up .89%.
Huntington, Hudson, Burke and Zavalla all saw increases in allocations this month compared to a year ago. Diboll received less this month compared to a year ago.
Huntington will collect $39,944 this period — up 6.45% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Huntington has collected $315,936 — down 7.91%.
Hudson will collect $39,308 — up 9.83% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Hudson has collected $349,052 this period — up 17.9%.
Burke will collect $5,008 this period — up 15.54% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Burke has collected $45,759.79 — up 2.51%.
Zavalla will collect $17,320 this period — up 19.02% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Zavalla has collected $111,923 — up 4.8%.
Diboll will collect $49,782 this period — down 52.36% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Diboll has collected $573,573.94 — down 4.22%.
Other East Texas cities’ allocations compared to a year ago: Nacogdoches, $538,159, down 10.61%; Jacksonville, $344,651, up 4.47%; Marshall, $1,068,276, up 28.97%; Longview, $3,245,065, up 2.05%; Texarkana, $1,480,927, up .03%; and Tyler, $4,069,582, up 4.49%.
Results from other Deep East Texas counties compared to last year: Cherokee County, $172,075, up 1%; Houston County, $152,702, up 39.52%; Polk County, $218,662, up 3.2%; Sabine County, $27,170, down 36.34%; San Augustine County, $64,019, down 2.25%; San Jacinto County, $75,243, up 43.87%; and Tyler County, $68,334, up 12.06%.
In Texas, cities will collect $550.5 million, up 2.7% from last year, and counties will collect $51.6 million, up 2.1% from last year. The allocations consist of the city’s and county’s part of the state’s 8.25 percent sales tax.
Local entities, cities, counties and hospitals and special districts within a county can claim up to a total of 2.5 percent of that levy.
