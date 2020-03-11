Angelina County is seeking bids to finish work at the District Attorney’s office.
Commissioners approved the motion on Tuesday, a month and a half after the initial requests by outgoing DA Joe Martin were approved. At the end of January, commissioners approved plans to convert rooms to offices in the courthouse for $21,619.
However, upon further investigation and discussion with the DA and assistant district attorneys, commissioners learned there was more that needed to be done and it would cost more than originally projected. Martin returned in mid-February with a request for additional funding for more improvements and office equipment.
Martin asked to spend $8,218.62 from his forfeiture fund for the additional costs for the new offices and to spend $20,000 from the assets forfeiture account for furniture and office equipment.
Concerned that they’d breach the limit to where they legally have to go out for bids, the commissioners tabled the request until they could do more research.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Terry Pitts said he wanted to use the time to speak with those working in the courthouse to determine how best they could fix the rooms up.
“The initial amount wasn’t enough to get what we needed over there, it left out a jury room for Judge Clyde Herrington and some other offices,” Pitts said. “So we came back, we were afraid we were getting close to the threshold of $60,000 for the whole, total remodel, so we just wanted to cover ourselves.
“Now we’ll get bids and finish everything that needed to be finished from the beginning project and add the law library and Judge Herrington’s jury room.”
The ADA’s are now creating a list of things their offices need to improve functionality.
“We just need space,” ADA Stephanie Stroud said. “Those offices are small and we just need space. We need to be able to spread out. And with new employees and new positions coming — which we’re very grateful for because we need the help in the courtroom — we just need space.”
County Judge Don Lymbery said he believed the work had already been completed and wasn’t sure what else those in the offices wanted.
“The offices, as far as I know, are finished,” he said.
He said Martin had withdrawn his request for additional improvements in the offices and didn’t know what else the county could expect to do. He said that further improvements had been scheduled for the 2021 budget.
In other business, the court also:
■ Approved a fifth amendment to the Employer Hospital Services Agreement between the county and Woodland Heights Medical Center.
■ Accepted the 2019 racial profiling reports from Sheriff Greg Sanches and Pct. 1 Constable Tom Selman.
Approved budget transfers for:
■ Pct. 1 Road and Bridge, $877.07 from hard top roads to equipment rentals.
■ Pct. 3 Road and Bridge, $50,000 from carry-over to capital outlay.
