Belinda Henry with The Creature Teacher took students on a trip through space as they explored animals that were “out of this world.”
“Hollywood wants us to imagine what’s out there, but what if we were aliens and we came to Earth for the first time and we saw the things living here for the very first time?” Henry asked the crowd. “We’ve got some strange, out of this world characters.”
Henry had the students pretend they lived on Mars. Together they boarded a spaceship and traveled to Earth in search of an earthling.
The first creatures they found were Maddie and Martha the Madagascar hissing cockroaches from South America.
“They’re not the home-grown cockroaches,” she said. “They do not carry the parasites or the diseases that ours do. In fact, you can eat these.”
The students in the audience responded with a resounding, “Ew!”
Henry told them a story of when she visited a science program at a school. A man walked by her booth, pointed at her cockroaches and said he had eaten those during a survival training course.
“I asked him the most obvious second question — what do they taste like?” Henry said. “I expected him to say chicken, but he said that they were very bitter.”
The students traveled deeper into South America to find Felicia the cane toad. Felicia was larger than Henry’s cupped hands. She told the students that the humps on Felicia’s back indicated that she was poisonous.
She also told the students a story in the year 1900 when farmers in Australia had a problem with the cane beetle eating their sugar cane crops. After consulting with scientists, they brought in 150 cane toads to eat the beetles. However, there was a problem.
“They released them into their crops — bad news,” Henry said. “The cane beetle lives at the tops of the stalks. Guess where the toad lives? At the bottom. So it was no help.”
There were two additional problems with the cane toad. When cane toads have babies, they have 30,000 babies at a time, so they became an infestation in Australia. Then the dogs started going after the toads, but the toads were poisonous, so the dogs ended up dying.
“We’re going to keep our space ship where it’s at because, surely, if we look up there’s got to be cuter than looking down,” Henry said. “So we’re going to look up into the trees in the rain forest.”
There in the treetops, they found a coatimundi — an animal similar to the racoon with a long striped tail and long nose that lives in treetops in Mexico and South America.
“They use their long noses to eat bugs out of the knotholes in the trees,” Henry said. “When I hold her, she likes to take that long nose and stick it in my ears.”
Henry’s coatimundi is named Ariel because she likes to “sing” or twirp.
Then the students traveled south to Argentina to find Teddy the black and white Argentine tegu.
“He’s sticking his tongue out at you; is he being rude?” Henry asked the students.
“No, he’s smelling us!” one student replied.
“That’s right — just like a snake, he has a Jacobson’s organ in the roof of his mouth,” Henry said. “He takes his tongue, he grabs part of the air, and he pulls it back. That’s how he smells. He’s not being rude — he’s just trying to figure out if you’re yummy and delicious to eat.”
Henry assured the audience that she doesn’t feed Teddy children; she had to stop doing that because it was bad for business, she joked.
“The lizard was my favorite,” Hunter Ryals said. “It’s pretty cool, and I so want one right now.”
Then the students traveled to Africa to meet Pumba the baby warthog.
“That is not a good looking earthling,” Henry said after she showed the students a picture of a fully grown warthog. “If I were really from Mars, and I really just landed my space ship here for the first time and the first earthling I saw was that, you know what three words I would say? Prepare for takeoff.”
She told the students that warthogs have warts on their faces that are used as shock absorbers when the warthogs bump heads. She said warthogs are dangerous animals with razor sharp tusks, weighing in at 300-plus pounds and a land speed of more than 30 mph.
“You will never outrun a warthog,” Henry said.
Despite Henry’s warnings of the danger of the warthog, 8-year-old Tyler McGrath wasn’t scared of Pumba, even when it walked right up to him.
“I thought it was cute,” Tyler said with a smile.
Finally, the students traveled to Australia to meet Matilda the macropod, more commonly known as kangaroo. When Matilda entered the room, she was greeted by a resounding, “Aw!” from the audience.
“In the macropod family, we have wallabies, wallaroos and kangaroos,” Henry said. “This just happens to be a kangaroo. This is a red kangaroo named Matilda. Red kangaroos are the largest in the world. They grow to be about 5 feet tall, but Matilda is just a baby. What’s a baby kangaroo called? A joey.”
Then Henry let parents and students pet Matilda on their way out. Faces lit up as they touched the fur while Matilda was eating from a bottle.
“He’s softer than daddy’s giraffe blanket!” 6-year-old Nicholas Breland said.
“Petting the kangaroo was the best part of my day!” 7-year-old Journey Hamilton said.
Three-year-old Clara Cole said she was really excited to meet Matilda. She and her brother, 5-year-old Warren Cole, traveled with their grandmother, Vicki Thompson, to see The Creature Teacher.
“I like going to the library because it means we can check out more books!” Clara said.
“The library has a lot of information, and reading is always good for the kids,” Thompson said.
“Events like these broaden their horizons. We try to get here whenever we have the opportunity.”
For more information on events at Kurth Memorial Library, visit cityoflufkin.com/library.
