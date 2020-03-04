Thousands of Angelina County residents turned out for the polls on election day and in the weeks prior.
As of Tuesday night, the elections administration counted 16,108 ballots cast out of 51,573 voters, which is 31.23% voter turnout. While elections administrator Elizabeth Hawkins did not have exact historical data for the election day she said early voting turnout was higher than in 2016.
“In 2016 they actually did about 5,600 in early voting and this year we actually did about 8,236 for early voting,” Hawkins said. “So the numbers have really picked up this time.”
The last few hundred ballots made their way to the Angelina County Courthouse Annex just after 11 p.m. where the elections administrative team processed them. They came later than the rest of the voting precincts because the judges took extra precautions when counting the ballots, Hawkins said.
“We had a lot of new judges this time and they were just trying to make sure they did everything right,” she said.
She said the new elections machines worked well and believes that overall, the judges and voters were happy with how they functioned. She looks forward to using them in the future.
Among those thousands, Alyssa Nunn was signed out of school at lunch to go vote for the first time. She didn’t want to miss any class so they did what they could to make it a quick trip.
“We (Nunn and her mom) went through the candidates on the ballot then walked into the church and I gave the person my license and they gave me a ballot,” Nunn said. “Then a man walked me through the process to insert the card into the voting machine and I went through and voted for my candidates.”
She said the machines were super simple and user friendly and didn’t realize voters couldn’t just vote straight Democrat or Republican.
“I was happy I got a chance to exercise my right,” she said. “I felt like I had a voice in this year’s election, that’s exciting.”
Nunn will be attending the University of Texas at Austin in the fall, but so far plans to travel back to Lufkin for November’s general election to vote with her family.
