Texas Game Warden Col. Grahame Jones discussed the role, history and future of game wardens to local community and business leaders on Friday.
“We’ve been around since 1895 and there’s a lot of history over that over 100 years,” he said.
Game wardens are responsible for the policing of hunting and fishing throughout the state. Jones showcased how they participate in drug busts, water rescues, body location in the event of accidents, land preservation, wild animal rescue and more.
“This is why we train hard, this is why we have the equipment we have, this is why we need your support,” he said. “All these years and things I’m showing here, we couldn’t do without your support.”
He said it comes down to the public’s relationship with their game warden. Angelina County is represented by game wardens James Barge, Timothy Walker and Phillip Wood.
“I, and these guys, work for you,” Jones said. “We work for you. And we’re proud of it.”
The population of Texas has doubled since he was a kid in the 1980s, he said. And that should give people a reason to think about the natural resources in their community and what they can do to preserve them.
“As we think about the demands on our natural resources, it’s not less important, it’s more important that we know and we learn to conserve those natural resources,” he said. “That we treat those natural resources wisely, that we understand demands on those natural resources.”
He said that public participation in outdoor activities like hunting and fishing is vital for the preservation of the local natural resources. He said he understands the limitations that keep growing on hunting and fishing, the high prevalence of private land and exclusive clubs.
“Even with all of these things, we have got to take our kids hunting and fishing,” he said. “We have got to get our kids outside. If you have a neighbor and your neighbor has kids, take them fishing. That is the most important thing.”
He said that getting kids interested in the sports and pushing them to care about their environment is vital to ensuring the protection of the area. He said that the revenue from hunting and fishing licenses, from buying guns or fishing rods or equipment, is vital to their organization.
In addition to boating, bird-watching, camping and hiking, Sam Rayburn Reservoir generations $47 million a year due to fishing alone. The money stays in the six counties surrounding the reservoir, which creates 135 full-time jobs just at one lake, Jones said.
He wants people to care about their natural resources and participate in what they can to promote the preservation of the area. Besides just being a natural commodity, it has a positive economic impact on the community, he said.
