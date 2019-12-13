Dunn’s Contruction President Mark Dunn has been reappointed to the Texas Workforce Investment Council.
Gov. Greg Abbott made new appointments to the council Wednesday and reappointed several returning members, including Dunn, who is serving as the council’s chair. Dunn’s term with the board is set to last through Sept. 1, 2025.
“I’m very proud to represent the state of Texas, especially coming out of Lufkin and Angelina County, “Dunn said. “We’ve got a great state. It’s easy to be proud of.”
In addition to being the president of Dunn’s Construction, Dunn is a member of Lufkin’s Rotary Club and the Region I Water Development Board. He serves as a volunteer pilot for Pilots for Patients. Dunn received his bachelor of science in industrial technology from Sam Houston State University. He first joined the Texas Workforce Investment Council in 2011 and is currently the chairman.
“I just expressed interest in serving on the council,” Dunn said on his initial assignment. “We have a very active group at the Chamber and we were seeking to get representation in Austin.”
The council’s goal is to help develop an educated and skilled workforce throughout the state and keeps a systematic outlook of workforce development programs to help provide planning, evaluation and research among other workforce functions.
