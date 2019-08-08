The Diboll Independent School District board of trustees approved a proposed tax rate of $1.1783 per $100 valuation for the coming school year.
The official tax rate and budget still need board approval, which may happen at the Aug. 19 meeting following a public hearing. As currently proposed, the budget is balanced.
Of that rate, $1.0683 per $100 valuation will be used to cover the maintenance and operations and will bring in about $3.1 million in tax revenue. Eleven cents per $100 valuation will cover the debt service, and will bring in about $321,710 in tax revenue.
The total levy is $3,433,745 for the 2019-20 school year.
“A homeowner in Diboll will realize a savings of about 11 cents (per $100 valuation) in their tax rate for the school district,” Katherina Crager, Diboll ISD assistant superintendent of finance, said.
That will be due to the compression in tax rates included with House Bill 3, passed by the state Senate in the 86th Legislative Session. However, despite the decrease in tax rates, the school general fund budget will see an increase of more than $2 million in revenue.
Thirty% of that will go to the staff compensation, as intended by HB 3; otherwise, the budget will continue to function as it has, Crager said.
“A portion of the revenue is committed to salary increases, but with the remaining revenue stream we’ll be able to address the needs of the district in several areas,” she said. “Overall, HB 3 has been a positive for our district and our community.”
■ The district also will receive additional revenue from state and federal programs to support the anticipated $21.5 million budget.
■ Trustees will deliberate the rest of the budget on Aug. 19. Currently:
● $19 million will be used in the general fund to cover things like teacher salaries, health services, transportation and extracurricular activities.
● About $1.2 million will be used for food service.
● $1.2 million will be used for the debt service. Some of the general fund included a debt service line as well.
